LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two teenagers who allegedly robbed a citizen in Laurel on June 16.
Officers responded for a robbery of a citizen on June 17 that happened on June 16 at around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Charlotte Drive in Laurel. A man was walking with an acquaintance when they were approached by two teenage boys.
One of the teens swung a baseball bat at the victim but missed. The two then demanded property from the victim, who complied, and the teens fled.
Police said the teens are described as both around 17-years-old, one a Black male with a large build who was wearing a red shirt and black pants; and the other boy is Hispanic, 5’4″, wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Western District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.