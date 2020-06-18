BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 restrictions have impacted many non-profit organizations across Baltimore.

The Baltimore Station — who relies on the community and volunteers — are still not able to welcome them inside due to safety reasons.

A drive-by parade was held Thursday to celebrate the homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station.

“Our veterans deserve our support, we believe in diversity and inclusion, and all of our veterans getting back on their feet need to see this encouragement from the community,” Natalie Arteen, of M&T Bank, said.

For 31 years, The Baltimore Station has been helping individuals — like veteran Derek Jackson — get back on their feet and turn their lives around.

“I receive a lot of things that I didn’t have at first as far as financing. Other peers in here gave me an opportunity to know what they’re going through,” Jackson said.

On a normal day-to-day basis, The Baltimore Station welcomes volunteers in the facility to connect with residents.

“Most of what our volunteer base does is food-driven, food-based, and again, food is the one thing that we all have to do together, we all can get around,” John Friedel, Executive Director at The Baltimore Station, said.

But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the station has not been allowed to have visitors.

So, had to get creative.

“I’m looking forward to waving to the guys I usually see every month, and having a great time,” Arteen said.

Nearly 20 cars paraded down W. West Street in Federal Hill in honor of their veterans and to show their support.

“There’s people that care, and that’s a good thing, and that’s why I’m here,” Jackson said.

For residents like Jackson, they say they’re thankful for every opportunity The Baltimore Station has provided to improve their quality of life.

“My goal now is to get a suitable employment and just enjoy the rest of my life,” Jackson said.