Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Many states have banned the use of chokeholds by police in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Now, a Baltimore County councilman also wants the change made locally.
Councilman Julian Jones is asking the council to pass legislation banning the practice amid other reforms, saying enough is enough.
The legislation Jones is proposing would also require officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force.
The councilman plans to introduce the bill at the council’s July 6 meeting.
Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.