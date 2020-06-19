Comments
(WJZ)- The Baltimore County Public Schools’ Office of Food and Nutrition Services announced Friday that it will begin its annual summer meals program on Monday, June 22.
As part of the program, all youth, aged 18 or younger, will receive breakfast and lunch Monday through Wednesday. On Thursdays students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches to cover Thursday and Friday as meals will not be distributed on Fridays. The program will continue through mid-August.
There are 71 locations where meals will be distributed. Though students are encouraged to be present when picking up meals, accommodations will be made for students unable to be present.
Here are the distribution locations along with hours of operation for each.
- Arbutus Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Baltimore Highlands Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Battle Grove Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Bear Creek Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Berkshire Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Carney Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Carriage Hill Apartments, 3456 Carriage Hill Cr., 21133, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Chadwick Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Charlesmont Elementary School, from 12:10 – 1p.m. (new location)
- Chesapeake High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Church Lane Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Cove Village Apartments, 2 Driftwood Ct., 21221, in front of rental office, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Deep Creek Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Deer Park Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Drumcastle Apartments, 6306 Holly Ln., 21212, in front of leasing office, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Dulaney High School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m. (time change)
- Dumbarton Middle School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Dundalk Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dundalk High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dunfield Apartments, 55 Insley Way, 21236, in front of leasing office, from 12:10 – 1 p.m. (time change)
- Elmwood Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Featherbed Lane Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The Fleming Center, 641 Main St., 21222, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Fontana Village Community Center, 20 Serpens Ct., 21237, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Garrison Forest Apartments, at the corner of Beaver Head and Tahoe Circle, 21117, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- General John Stricker Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Glyndon Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Grange Elementary School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Halstead Academy, from 11 – 11:50 a.m. (time change)
- Hawthorne Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Hereford High School, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Holabird East Apartments, 1705 Holaview Rd., 21222, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Johnnycake Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Kings Point Shopping Center, 9922 Liberty Rd., 21133, in front of Kiddie Koach, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Lansdowne High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Logan Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Martin Boulevard Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Melvin Park Apartments, 351 Suter Rd., 21228, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Middle River Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Milbrook Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- New Town High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Norwood Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Oakleigh Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Owings Mills Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Padonia International Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Parkville High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Penwood Christian Church, 8022 Penwood Ave., 21219, from 11 – 11:50 a.m. (new location)
- Pine Grove Elementary School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Pleasant Plains Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Riverview Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Rosedale Library, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Saddle Brooke Apartments, 307 Foxfire Pl., 21030, from 12:10 – 1 p.m. (time change)
- Sandy Plains Elementary School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m. (time change)
- Scotts Branch Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Seneca Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Sollers Point Multipurpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Rd., 21222, from 11 – 11:50 a.m. (time change as of June 8)
- Sparrows Point High School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m. (time change)
- St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7834 Eastern Ave., 21224, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Stemmers Run Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sussex Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wellwood International School, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- West Inverness Rec and Park Center, 8301 Lynch Rd., 21222, from 11 – 11:50 a.m. (new location)
- Westchester Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Westland Gardens Apartments, 4700 Gateway Terrace, 21227, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Westowne Elementary School, from 11 – 11:50 a.m.
- Whispering Woods Complex, 37 Alberge Ln., 21220, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Winfield Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Woodbridge Elementary, from 12:10 – 1 p.m.
- Woodlawn Middle School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Woodmoor Elementary School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Woodmoor Shopping Center, 7003 Liberty Rd., 21207, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.