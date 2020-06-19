ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is once again considering outfitting its police officers with body-worn cameras.
In a news release, County Executive Calvin Ball said the recent events in the country cannot be ignored and those in elected office need to implement change.
In 2017, the department tested body cameras but ran into issues with things like staffing and budget.
Despite that, Ball said the county is taking another look at the idea.
“This week I’ve had many conversations with Police Chief Lisa Myers and we’ve discussed revisiting the implementation of a body-worn camera program. A previous pilot program from 2017 found three major barriers to implementation: staffing, budget, and adequate space. This moment calls for solutions, and we are working together to overcome these barriers and move this program forward,” he said in the release.
The county did not say where the funding for the program would come from.