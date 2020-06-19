(WJZ)- The summer temperatures have begun rolling into the area and with that, the Maryland Department of Health is reminding residents to follow the safety guidelines to avoid falling ill due to extreme heat.
“As temperatures rise, Marylanders are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips in a statement. “Protect yourself and your family by staying indoors or visiting a cooling center, and drinking water to stay hydrated.”
There are currently no heat-related deaths reported in the state. In 2019, Maryland had 21 heat-related deaths.
The MDH reminds residents that it monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death with weekly reports available online through the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat. In addition, the site includes the state’s Heat Emergency Plan, information about heat related illnesses and tips for staying safe and healthy during hot weather.
The main tips from the MDH are as follows:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
- Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
- Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary
As a reminder, the Department urges residents to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time, even with the windows cracked. The Department also asks that residents check in on their elderly neighbors or relatives. Any resident in need of a cooling center should reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and zip code in order to obtain information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and accommodations.