CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Near 64K, Hospitalizations Stay Below 650
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Baltimore, Baltimore News, bel air, Fire, Harford County, Local TV, Talkers

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with two arsons early Saturday morning.

The fires broke out at adjacent buildings in the 1200 block of Bel Air Road just before 3:30 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said. When firefighters arrived, they found the two buildings, which house a total of eight businesses, on fire.

It took firefighters around 40 minutes to bring the flames under control.

Fire marshals later deemed the fires to have been intentionally set.

Two of the eight businesses suffered direct fire damage, the fire marshal’s office said. In total, the flames caused more than $1 million in damage to the buildings’ contents.

Officials said a suspicious vehicle, possibly a 2015-2019 Dodge Ram Crew Cab, was spotted in the area. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Northeast Regional Office Tipline at 410-386-3050.

Comments

Leave a Reply