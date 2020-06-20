BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with two arsons early Saturday morning.
The fires broke out at adjacent buildings in the 1200 block of Bel Air Road just before 3:30 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said. When firefighters arrived, they found the two buildings, which house a total of eight businesses, on fire.
It took firefighters around 40 minutes to bring the flames under control.
Fire marshals later deemed the fires to have been intentionally set.
Two of the eight businesses suffered direct fire damage, the fire marshal’s office said. In total, the flames caused more than $1 million in damage to the buildings’ contents.
Officials said a suspicious vehicle, possibly a 2015-2019 Dodge Ram Crew Cab, was spotted in the area. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Northeast Regional Office Tipline at 410-386-3050.