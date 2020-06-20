GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Mechanicsville man pleaded guilty earlier this week to stealing more than $400,000 in government retirement and Social Security benefits intended for his dead mother over a period of more than nine years, the justice department said.
Victor Demattia, 64, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of government property. He faces up to 10 years in prison and will have to pay $409,421 in restitution.
According to a plea agreement, Demattia didn’t notify the government of his mother’s death in 2009 and continued to spend her civil service retirement and Social Security benefits that were deposited into an account he and his mother shared. Demattia used the money to cover expenses for his business, Patriot Medical Transport, which later closed.
He continued to spend the money through June 2018, the justice department said.
Demattia reportedly admitted to federal officials he knew he wasn’t entitled to the money but spent it anyway.
He is set to be sentenced on September 24.