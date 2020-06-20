MUSCATINE, Iowa (WJZ) — Working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic? You may want to check your office chair.
The HON Company is recalling more than 13,000 office chairs sold nationwide after getting nearly a dozen reports of the chairs’ backs breaking.
In a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it has received reports of two people suffering minor injuries.
The affected chairs were sold between February 2019 and February 2020 at HON and Maxon dealers as well as online via retailers Staples and Office Depot. The chairs being recalled include those with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM.
Maxon MXMO chairs with model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101 are also included in the recall.
Anyone who has one of the chairs should stop using it and contact the company for a free replacement back and installation instructions.