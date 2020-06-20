Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite rain and some storms, protests against racism and police injustice continued in Baltimore on Saturday.
The People’s Power Assembly held a rally Saturday afternoon, during which participants spoke out on cases of police killings and abuse.
The group also commemorated the Juneteenth holiday.
The event wrapped up with a march to War Memorial Plaza.
Protests and demonstrations have taken place nearly every day since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
