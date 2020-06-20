CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Near 64K, Hospitalizations Stay Below 650
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite rain and some storms, protests against racism and police injustice continued in Baltimore on Saturday.

The People’s Power Assembly held a rally Saturday afternoon, during which participants spoke out on cases of police killings and abuse.

The group also commemorated the Juneteenth holiday.

The event wrapped up with a march to War Memorial Plaza.

Protests and demonstrations have taken place nearly every day since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.

