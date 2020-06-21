CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Climb Past 64K, Hospitalizations Decline More
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMUnited We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexandria, Guns, Local TV, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The governing body of northern Virginia’s largest city has voted unanimously to ban firearms on all public property.

The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for the ordinance after a public hearing Saturday.

The new law takes effect July 1 and bars firearms and ammunition from all city facilities and parks.

The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities.

That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year.

Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.

Gun-rights activists had occasionally conducted open-carry rallies at City Hall.

A rally organized last week by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in opposition to the proposed law drew more than 200 participants.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply