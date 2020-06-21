Middle River, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a man Saturday evening in the 600 block of Compass Road after he threatened demonstrators with a baseball bat outside Vince’s Crabhouse.
Police were already at the location and intervened when they saw the man retrieve the bat from his car after getting into a verbal exchange with the demonstrators.
The man was placed under arrest without incident and police say he appeared to be intoxicated.
The suspect has not yet been identified by police and formal charges are still pending.
Demonstrators have been outside Vince’s Crabhouse in recent weeks after the owner posted racially charged messages to social media. The owner has since posted an apology for the comments.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook