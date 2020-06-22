Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide case from April.
Officers were called to an area hospital on April 1 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Gary Williams being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Williams died from his injuries shortly after, police said.
Detectives identified 21-year-old Chance Taylor as a person of interest in this case.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chance Taylor, is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.