CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Murder, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide case from April.

Officers were called to an area hospital on April 1 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Gary Williams being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.

Williams died from his injuries shortly after, police said.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Chance Taylor as a person of interest in this case.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chance Taylor, is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Comments

Leave a Reply