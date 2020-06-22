GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly took off with a car from a Starbucks parking lot, then abandoned it to flee, getting hit by another car in the process.
Officers responded for a motor vehicle theft at the Starbucks at 6653 Ritchie Highway at around 11:35 a.m. Saturday morning.
The victim reported his gold Chevrolet Equinox was stolen out of the parking lot and had headed north on Ritchie Highway.
Moments later, an officer saw the vehicle and activated his emergency equipment to try to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle turned into the Macrotech Parking lot and the driver left the vehicle and fled, then the vehicle struck a dumpster.
The officer saw the suspect run across Ritchie Highway into the Cedar Hill Cemetary, police said.
Officers were able to apprehend the suspect who said that while fleeing, he was struck by an unknown silver vehicle.
The suspect was taken to Harbor Hospital for a minor leg injury.
He’s been identified as Deontae Daquan Tongue, 23, from Glen Burnie. He was arrested for motor vehicle theft.