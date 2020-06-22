Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Old Bay lovers! Alert — it may be your last chance to buy Old Bay hot sauce this year.
McCormick Kitchens announced Monday that their popular Old Bay Hot Sauce is on sale online and will be available at some grocery stores for a limited time.
The Old Bay hot sauce has sold out in minutes when they put up the product online and even when it was put into stores earlier this year, it didn’t stay on shelves too long.
If you’re on the east coast you can find the hot sauce at:
- Acme
- Giant
- Harris Teeter
- Shoprite
- Alberton’s Safeway
- Lowe’s Food
- Walmart
- Big Y
- Giant Eagle
- Price Chopper
- Wegmans
- BiLo
- Giant Martin’s
- Publix
- Weis
- Shaw’s
- Winn Dixie
- Food Lion
- Food City
- Grocery Outlet
“We love our OLD BAY fans– so we’re gonna be straight with ‘ya. When it’s gone, it’s gone for the rest of 2020,” the email says.
Buy the sauce online for a limited time!