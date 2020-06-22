CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, McCormick, Old Bay hot sauce, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Old Bay lovers! Alert — it may be your last chance to buy Old Bay hot sauce this year.

McCormick Kitchens announced Monday that their popular Old Bay Hot Sauce is on sale online and will be available at some grocery stores for a limited time.

The Old Bay hot sauce has sold out in minutes when they put up the product online and even when it was put into stores earlier this year, it didn’t stay on shelves too long.

If you’re on the east coast you can find the hot sauce at:

  • Acme
  • Giant
  • Harris Teeter
  • Shoprite
  • Alberton’s Safeway
  • Lowe’s Food
  • Walmart
  • Big Y
  • Giant Eagle
  • Price Chopper
  • Wegmans
  • BiLo
  • Giant Martin’s
  • Publix
  • Weis
  • Shaw’s
  • Winn Dixie
  • Food Lion
  • Food City
  • Grocery Outlet

“We love our OLD BAY fans– so we’re gonna be straight with ‘ya. When it’s gone, it’s gone for the rest of 2020,” the email says.

Buy the sauce online for a limited time!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply