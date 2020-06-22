ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An incoming student at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis has had their admission withdrawn following racist comments they allegedly made, the academy said Monday.
In a statement, Dean of Admissions Bruce Latta said the academy’s Character Review Committee recommended withdrawing the student’s offer of appointment, which he approved.
“The Naval Academy does not condone racism or bigotry of any kind within the U.S. Naval Academy family, as it completely violates our Navy’s core values, and does not support the U.S. Naval Academy mission,” Latta said in a statement.
The nature of the comments was not immediately clear.
The incident is the third of its kind involving the academy community in recent weeks. Last week, the academy opened an investigation into the social media posts of a cadet who allegedly said police should shoot unarmed protesters.
Earlier in June, a former academy trustee apologized for making racially insensitive comments during a Facebook Live video.
