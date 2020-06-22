Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Black Lives Matter mural was painted overnight along Linwood Avenue in Patterson Park in Baltimore.
Elivate, a community organization based in Baltimore, posted some drone footage of the new mural earlier Monday.
“Took the drone out to catch the sunrise in the park and found some new street art #baltimore — at Patterson Park,” the post read.
The drone footage shows the phrase “Black Lives Matter” written in red along the street in the park.
so vandalism is an open game now?