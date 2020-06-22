CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
Filed Under:Art, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Black Lives Matter, Local TV, Maryland, murals, Patterson Park, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Black Lives Matter mural was painted overnight along Linwood Avenue in Patterson Park in Baltimore.

Elivate, a community organization based in Baltimore, posted some drone footage of the new mural earlier Monday.

Credit: Chris Beall/Elivate

“Took the drone out to catch the sunrise in the park and found some new street art #baltimore — at Patterson Park,” the post read. 

Credit: Chris Beall/Elivate

The drone footage shows the phrase “Black Lives Matter” written in red along the street in the park.

Comments
  1. Frank says:
    June 22, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    so vandalism is an open game now?

    Reply

Leave a Reply