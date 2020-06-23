Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.
Clifton Atkinson was last seen Monday at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Seneca Drive in Forest Heights.
He was last seen wearing a light blue baseball hat with a white Nike swoosh graphic, a yellow and black flannel shirt, blue jeans and black boots with orange/tan laces.
He was last seen driving the pictured tan 1998 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Southern Region at (301) 749-5064.