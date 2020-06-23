CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Clifton Atkinson was last seen Monday at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Seneca Drive in Forest Heights.

He was last seen wearing a light blue baseball hat with a white Nike swoosh graphic, a yellow and black flannel shirt, blue jeans and black boots with orange/tan laces.

He was last seen driving the pictured tan 1998 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Southern Region at (301) 749-5064.

Comments

Leave a Reply