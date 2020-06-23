Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after stickers with racially offensive language were posted in the area of Centennial Lane.
Police say they received the report on Wednesday, June 17. Responding officers searched the area and removed all of the stickers. In total, they found 27.
On Friday, June 19, another resident in the area reported that she had found similar stickers. She had already taken them down by the time police arrived. Officers conducted another search and found one more in the same general area.
The stickers have been submitted as evidence in the ongoing investigation.