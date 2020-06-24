BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in northwest Baltimore left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Winner Ave. just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 49 year-old man and a 38 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the 49 year-old man dead. The 38 year-old man was taken to an area hospital for gunshot wound injuries.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.