BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
Ronald Wilson, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher.
According to Wilson’s plea agreement, during the execution of a search warrant at his residence, officers recovered a duffle bag that contained clear plastic bags containing about 461 grams of fentanyl.
Packaging materials, two digital scales and $1,760 were also recovered.
Wilson admitted to officials that he possessed the fentanyl with the intent to sell it.