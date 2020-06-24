COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Clyde’s Restaurant Group announced it would be closing its Columbia restaurant as well as The Soundry, a concert venue in July. The last day it will be open is July 18.
“Clyde’s has had a tremendous 45-year run and we are so grateful for the terrific support of the wonderful Columbia community,” says John McDonnell, Chief Operating Officer of Clyde’s Restaurant Group. “It breaks our heart to be closing– but after several years of struggling sales, the pandemic, and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result, 2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome.”
Clyde’s of Columbia was the first Maryland location opened by the DC-based group in 1975. The Soundry, located next to Clyde’s on Lake Kittamaqundi, opened in 2018 as an “intimate music event” space.
The company hopes to retain its Columbia staff at other Clyde locations, which includes 11 restaurants throughout Maryland, Virginia and DC.
“The priority right now is taking care of our people,” said McDonnell. “Our other locations will benefit greatly from the talented and dedicated team from Columbia.”