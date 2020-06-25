TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — This summer, AAA predicts Americans will take 700 million trips- down nearly 15 percent compared to last July through September.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “When they do venture out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips to satisfy their wanderlust.”
Road trips are set to account for 97 percent of summer trips, while cruise/rail travel is predicted to be down 86 percent and airline travel will be down 74 percent, AAA says.
Car trips are expected to drop three percent.
Travelers also might be taking more precautions, waiting until the last minute to book trips 48 hours to seven days ahead of the trip, depending on case numbers in their destination.
