BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing in west Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Westwood Ave. shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.