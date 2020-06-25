MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified and charged the suspect arrested last week for threatening demonstrators in front of Vince’s Crabhouse.
Keith Francis Duvall, 52, of Lansdowne, is charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol after an officer saw him park near the demonstrators and started talking to them.
The officer said Duvall then returned to his car to get a bat and was stopped by the officer as he approached the demonstrators with a bat in hand.
After they smelled alcohol on Duvall’s breath, he was administered sobriety tests and arrested.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition and released on his own recognizance Wednesday after a bail review hearing.