(WJZ)- Summer weather is upon us, which means it’s time for cookouts. While the coronavirus pandemic may limit the number of people attending, cookouts are still happening across the United States. And, according to a study of geotagged tweets mentioning cookouts, Maryland ranks among the best states in the country in terms of number of cookouts.
In a tracking study of over 100,000 tweets in the last month conducted by thedaringkitchen.com, Maryland was found to be the state with the third-most mentions of cookouts or barbecues.
The only states ahead of Maryland were the Carolinas, North and South, which have always been known for their barbecue. Judging by the map, the East Coast and the southeast clearly had the most mentions of cookouts which makes sense considering the traditions those states have in that regard. Here is the full Top 10.
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Maryland
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- New Jersey