ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing person.
Malik McLellan, 33, was last seen at the Exxon in Aberdeen on June 20.
He’s described as being 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Please contact the Aberdeen Police Department with information at 410-272-2121.
