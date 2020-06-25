CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 550, State Adds 330 Cases
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing person.

Malik McLellan, 33, was last seen at the Exxon in Aberdeen on June 20.

He’s described as being 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Aberdeen Police Department with information at 410-272-2121.

