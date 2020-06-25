BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Home security video was rolling at the exact moment a driver ran into a 15-year-old as he rode his bike along Hillen Road near Northbourne Road in northeast Baltimore.

“It was very hard. That’s my little brother, so it was extremely hard,” said the victim’s sister Laniya Williams.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Williams said her little brother, Sheldon McCoy, was on a trip home from his grandmother’s house.

“I’m protective. It’s been me and my little brother for years,” Williams said. “So the fact I couldn’t be there

when he got hit was kind of sad.”

In the video, the driver appears to slow down after the collision and possibly even stopped; but then, kept going.

Aaron Pack, a neighbor, said he saw Sheldon limping right after he was hit.

“His response was a lot of pain. He was in an incredible amount of pain,” Pack said.

Pack also said he wonders why the driver chose to leave the scene.

“Where are the people? Why didn’t they come back and see the extent of what possibly could be his injuries?” Pack added.

Sheldon, who plays several instruments including bass at his church, is recovering at home. His family knows this could have been worse.

“If you look at the video, it kind of looks like he landed on the front, so he could have cracked his rib, it could have been way worse,” Williams said. “I’m just so grateful that he’s still here.'”

Police have not yet said if the driver is a man or woman. The family posted the video online to generate leads.

If you know anything about this incident, you should call Baltimore City Police immediately.