CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Carroll County man after he allegedly set fires in the Trinity Evangelical Luthern Church.
Officials say members of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded to the church shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Friday and extinguished the fires within minutes. No injuries were reported during the incident.
The Taneytown Police Department also responded to the scene and detained David Francis Creager, 47, after he confessed that he had intentionally set the fires.
Deputy State Fire Marshals conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined the fires were arson in nature.
Investigators also located an incendiary device, known as a ‘Molotov cocktail’, within the church’s vestibule.
Creager is facing multiple arson-related charges. He is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.