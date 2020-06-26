ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday the commitment of $30 million in new funding to prevent evictions in an effort to help Marylanders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor issued the following statement in a press release:
“Too many Marylanders have faced undue financial hardships during this unprecedented crisis, including the inability to pay their rent. While our eviction moratorium has helped families remain in safe and stable housing through the pandemic, we are also maximizing federal resources to help as many renters as possible.”
This funding is available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
On Wednesday, the governor announced the commitment of more than $45.6 million in education funding through the CARES Act for K-12 technology improvements, community college workforce development programs, rural broadband initiatives and other priorities.
