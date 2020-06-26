Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is officially open again as the city relaxes coronavirus restrictions.
For now, the casino is open only to select members of its Player Loyalty Program.
Doors will open to the general public Sunday morning.
Guests and employees will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. The facility will also be limited to 50% capacity.
