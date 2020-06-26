ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Center for Hospitality Training is helping Maryland businesses get back on their feet after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Shockley is just one of many business owners trying to adapt to the “new normal” as more businesses start to reopen in Maryland.

“Everybody in the hospitality industry is trying to move forward safely and in a way to educate our employees and also educate our guests and help our guests feel comfortable coming back out,” Shockley, the owner of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, said.

It’s exactly why Mike Haynie, President of the Maryland Center for Hospitality Training, partnered up with DuPont Sustainable Solutions to create a Maryland “back to work safely” training program.

“You can’t just hand employees gloves and tell them to follow CDC guidelines,” Haynie said. “You have to sit them down and show them exactly where it comes from, the behavior that needs to be consistent and what to do for a variety of situations.”

The one-hour long virtual program, offered in both Spanish and English, is designed specifically to teach employees how they can stay safe, stay alive and cope with anxiety triggered by the coronavirus pandemic based off of CDC and FDA guidelines.

“This is for everyone, be it a mid-manager, a line employee that works in a service position… a supervisor, and office worker,” Haynie said.

The program can be applicable to any business industry from manufacturing, education, healthcare to hospitality.

“It gave our staff a comfort level of working,” Shockley said.

The program is meant to provide a platform that teaches science-based safety and best hygiene practices as the economy reopens.

Program leaders hope employees who complete the training will pass on the knowledge back to their own communities.

“Because without my people, I am nothing,” Shockley said. “So you got to take care of your people.”

