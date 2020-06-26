BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rapid COVID-19 tests is now available for Baltimore residents in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall.

The tests will be offered by CVS’ MinuteClinic at no cost to patients.

“Our partnership with CVS Health continues to deliver more tests to more communities across Maryland,” said Governor LarryHogan. “Whether you are part of a vulnerable population, are beginning to return to work, or have recently taken part in a large gathering, testing is becoming even more critical than ever.”

The testing site is located at 2401 Liberty Heights Avenue and will be open to the public by appointment.

Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 401-318-5028, Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to schedule a time slot for testing.

“I welcome CVS establishing a free COVID-19 community testing center in one of Baltimore City’s most vulnerable communities,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

The testing will be conducted inside a tent in a parking lot and walk-ups are allowed.