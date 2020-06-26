BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rapid COVID-19 tests is now available for Baltimore residents in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall.
The tests will be offered by CVS’ MinuteClinic at no cost to patients.
“Our partnership with CVS Health continues to deliver more tests to more communities across Maryland,” said Governor LarryHogan. “Whether you are part of a vulnerable population, are beginning to return to work, or have recently taken part in a large gathering, testing is becoming even more critical than ever.”
The testing site is located at 2401 Liberty Heights Avenue and will be open to the public by appointment.
Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 401-318-5028, Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to schedule a time slot for testing.
“I welcome CVS establishing a free COVID-19 community testing center in one of Baltimore City’s most vulnerable communities,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume.
The testing will be conducted inside a tent in a parking lot and walk-ups are allowed.
“Baltimoreans stand ready to benefit from this community-based testing site stood up by CVS Health,” Mayor Jack Young said. “Further increasing our testing capacity is a main part of our road to continuing to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in the city.”
CVS is offering drive-thru testing at more than 1,400 pharmacies nationwide.
“Having community-based testing sites like this one in Baltimore is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to increase access to COVID-19 testing,” said David Casey, Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. “Working with Governor Hogan, Congressman Mfume and Mayor Young to raise awareness about the availability of testing at this site in Baltimore helps us to continue to reach people in need of testing as we work to provide that care in a local and accessible manner.”
If you need a coronavirus test on Friday, June 26, the Maryland Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing until 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center. No doctor’s note is required and walk-ups are welcome.
FREE #COVID19 testing is available today, Friday, June 26, until 2pm at the Baltimore Convention Center. No doctor's order is required at this testing site. Walk-ups welcome.https://t.co/bIp61soFYA pic.twitter.com/6xWbHrx3dK
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) June 26, 2020