Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in east Baltimore on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to an area hospital just before 4 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, later arrived to the hospital by medics, suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and head.

Investigators are currently looking for a crime scene in reference to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

  1. Bill Smiths says:
    June 26, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    I m so glad defunding the police is working, for minute there I thought crime was going up….silly me.

