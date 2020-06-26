Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in east Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital just before 4 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.
A second victim, a 27-year-old man, later arrived to the hospital by medics, suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and head.
Investigators are currently looking for a crime scene in reference to this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
I m so glad defunding the police is working, for minute there I thought crime was going up….silly me.