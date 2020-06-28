PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A daughter ran over her father with a vehicle following an argument between them in Parkville early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police said.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Daniels Avenue just outside the city of Baltimore.
Police said the man was “hanging off of the vehicle after the two had argued,” at which point the daughter drove away. When she began driving, her father fell and she ran over his lower body.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges in the case are pending, police said. They did not release either the father’s or the daughter’s names.
The daughter left the scene, leading police to classify the case as a hit-and-run.
It’s not clear what led to the argument.