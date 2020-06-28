FONTANA, Calif. (WJZ) — Heads up, parents: around 16,000 double strollers are being recalled due to fall, entrapment and strangulation risks.
The strollers were sold online on Amazon and at costway.com between May 2016 and December 2019, according to a recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.
Three different models are included in the recall, all of which were sold by California-based GoPlus Corporation, which operates under the name Costway. They include model numbers BB4476, BB4613 and BB4690.
All three models violate federal stroller standards due to multiple issues, including a gap between the seat bottom and activity tray that a child could fall through and get stuck in and an opening between the seat bottom and crotch restraint that could be a fall hazard.
Anyone with the strollers should stop using them and should contact Costway for refund information. The company said it plans to reach out to customers directly.
So far, no injuries have been reported due to the issues.