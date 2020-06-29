CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 67K
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Columbia Monday evening, the Howard County Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 5:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way. When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical but stable condition, police said. No information about a suspect or suspects is available.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

