COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is honoring longtime state Senate president Mike Miller by renaming its administration building for him.
The Main Administration Building in College Park will now be known as the Thomas V. Miller, Jr., Administration Building.
In a video announcing the renaming, the university called Miller a visionary leader who helped shape the campus into what it is today.
“Senator Miller not only shaped Maryland’s entire system of higher education, he helped build our university’s modern campus, the video said. “He provided state support for dozens of projects, including the Bioscience Research Building, Xfinity Center, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, the Physical Sciences Complex and Cole Field House.”
Miller is the longest-serving state Senate president and advocated for higher education institutions during his tenure.
He stepped down in October as he battles prostate cancer.