ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around Anne Arundel County over the weekend that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries and several vehicles struck by gunfire.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Red Clay Road in Laurel at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Victims reported they were having a party and observed an unknown suspect approach the home and fire several shots at vehicles parked out front. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers found three vehicles had been struck, and there were no reports of injuries.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Later Saturday evening in Glen Burnie, officers responded at around 7:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle in Glen Burnie.

No victims were found at the scene. An officer checked Baltimore Washington Medical Center and found a man in the emergency room who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Another shooting was reported just after midnight on Sunday, when officers responded to the 7700 block of Siden Drive in Hanover. Witnesses said there were several people fighting in the street and several gunshots were fired.

A man was found at Laurel Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

When they searched the area, officers found a vehicle that had been struck with a round.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

The weekend ended with an overnight report of shots fired in Laurel on Monday. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Sudersville South at around 3:25 a.m. They found three vehicles that had been damaged with gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.