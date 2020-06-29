BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the market for an RV? Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman may have you covered.
Bozeman and his wife are selling the RV they used during a 17-state tour earlier this year to promote their anti-bullying message.
On Twitter, Bozeman wrote they bought a house and are now looking to part with the camper for $46,000.
The more than 39-foot camper can sleep between six and eight people and originally sold for more than $62,000.
As many of you know Nikki & I have owned this camper for almost a year but now the camper life has come to an end with the purchase of our first home. The good news is now this BEAUTIFUL camper can be yours! Please feel free to reach out with interest! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/c3tz3mnKUw
— Bradley Bozeman (@BSBoze) June 28, 2020
Bozeman said anyone who’s interested can reach out to him on Twitter.