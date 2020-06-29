CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 67K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the market for an RV? Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman may have you covered.

Bozeman and his wife are selling the RV they used during a 17-state tour earlier this year to promote their anti-bullying message.

On Twitter, Bozeman wrote they bought a house and are now looking to part with the camper for $46,000.

The more than 39-foot camper can sleep between six and eight people and originally sold for more than $62,000.

Bozeman said anyone who’s interested can reach out to him on Twitter.

