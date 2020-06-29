Comments
WINDSOR MILL, MD. (WJZ) — The passenger in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier in June died Sunday, Baltimore County Police say.
Both the driver and the passenger, now identified as Cecelia Geniese Barbour, 47, of the 8200 block of Church Lane were taken to an area hospital with injuries at the time of the crash.
Barbour was in a 2013 Honda Accord driving eastbound on Security Boulevard near I-695 when the driver of the vehicle drove over a curb and struck a concrete pillar just after 9 p.m. on June 14.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.