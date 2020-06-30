LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are looking for information about a fatal ATV crash that killed 26-year-old Larnell Sinclair in Landover.
Sinclair, of Waldorf, was driving an ATV when he collided with a car at the intersection of Landover Road and Matthew Henson Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Police learned that both Sinclair and the car’s driver were moving southbound on Landover Road. The driver of the car slowed down to make a turn when Sinclair’s ATV collided with the car. The driver of the car was not injured.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.