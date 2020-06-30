COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are offering up a reward of up to $2,500 about a non-fatal shooting on June 29 in Columbia.
The victim, 23-year-old Deandre House of Baltimore, remains in critical condition at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
Police responded to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way at around 5:12 p.m.for a report of shots fired and found House in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was airlifted to Shock Trauma.
The suspect in this incident has not yet been identified. He is described as a Black man in his 20s, approximately 6’0” with short hair.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and believe there may be additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.