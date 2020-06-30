Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — 12,000 people in Howard County are getting some extra help to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Action Council is running pop-up pantries, giving out pre-packaged bags of food to anyone who needs it.
These are open to the public, and people don’t need to fill out any paperwork like they would at the Howard County Food Bank.
Each bag includes things like fresh produce, soup, eggs, milk, toilet paper and more.
The next pantry is scheduled for this Wednesday at Shalom Square in Columbia.