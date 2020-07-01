BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police will be making some changes after calls to defund the police and the coronavirus pandemic lead to big budget cuts. The good news — no officers will be laid off.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison spoke exclusively to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the movement to defund police, reforms in the department and his own future.

The city council approved $22 million in cuts to BPD last month including slashing the specialized marine and mounted units.

Harrison says 70 members of the department will be moved from specialized units to patrol and the department is looking for outside agencies to handle some of the duties of those units.

“We’ll add more people to patrol so we won’t have any gaps,” Harrison said. “They’re going to be shifted out of some of the specialized units like marine that was cut and mounted that was cut,” he said. “To the extent that we have a need for specialized services…we are partnering with another agency to perhaps be able to do that on our behalf.”

He said there are no layoffs expected among sworn officers. “There has been some talk about some potential for civilians, and certainly, we’ve reduced the recent positions that went unfilled. There are no plans for any layoffs of any police officers.”

As for officer shortages in the department, he said, “We’re not seeing a change in recruitment numbers. We are not seeing a change in retention numbers.”

The commissioner said he plans to stay on the job even with a new mayor coming into office. “I said this before when Mayor Pugh had to step down: The person who brought me here, is not the reason why I’m here. I am in it because of my commitment to Baltimore and I am in it for the long haul.“

He said he is proud of how BPD handled recent protests. “Our department has been a model for how to do this.”

Harrison also praised the work to reform the force. “What the country is asking for, what you see people demanding by way of demonstrations, we are already doing that.“