BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved Wednesday more than $167 million in funding in an effort to reduce pollution and improve water quality.
The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles issued the following statement:
“These are smart investments to protect public health and prevent water pollution in Maryland communities and the Chesapeake Bay. Upgrading wastewater treatment plants in Cecil and Somerset counties and repairing sewers in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties underscore the Hogan Administration’s commitment to water infrastructure to accelerate environmental progress and grow the economy.”
The following projects were approved:
- WSSC Sewer Basin Reconstruction Program —Prince George’s and Montgomery counties
- Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement project – Cecil County
- Operation and Maintenance of Wastewater Treatment Plants with Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrades – Statewide
- Princess Anne Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrade project – Somerset County