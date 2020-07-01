RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A special appeals court ruled Wednesday in favor of the family of Korryn Gaines in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit.

In 2016, the then 23-year-old Gaines was shot and killed by police in an hours-long standoff in Baltimore County.

Ever since, her family has been fighting for justice for her.

WJZ just spoke with the family attorney who said this newest ruling is a step in the right direction.

Originally, a grand jury awarded the family $38 million. A year later, however, that decision was reversed by a Baltimore Circuit judge.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The most recent ruling essentially says that judge is wrong.

Gaines was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police in 2016 during a six-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment, after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Her family sued Baltimore County Police, saying that officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son.

Gaines’ family attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said the next steps involve going back to court to figure out what’s next in terms of what the actual award will be.

He said he spoke to Gaines’ mother about the decision.

“I spoke to Ms. Dorman just a few minutes ago, and she wanted to say that justice was on the wings for us and that we would win this case and she’s very excited,” he said. “She’s sorry she couldn’t be here today, but she’s very excited. She was even shaking as we were talking on the phone.”

WJZ reached out to Baltimore County which sent us a statement saying they’re reviewing the opinion issued.

WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff will have more on this developing story tonight at 11.