PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police will increase enforcement during the July 4th holiday weekend.
Troopers will be looking for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers throughout the holiday weekend starting Thursday.
State police will be working with local police departments and Maryland State Highway Administration to arrange detours needed at crash sites and patrols.
The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or SPIDRE Team, will be focused on arresting impaired drivers.
Motorists are reminded they can report dangerous drivers traveling on Maryland interstates by safely dialing #77 on their cell phone and providing the nearest State Police barrack a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.