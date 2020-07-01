BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Netflix dropped a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries Wednesday — and it’s first episode “Mystery on the Rooftop” talks about the 2006 disappearance and death of Rey Rivera in Baltimore.

Rivera, a finance writer, was found dead inside unused office space at the Belvedere Hotel. At the time, police attributed the 32-year-old’s death to suicide.

But his widow and family disagree with that conclusion. His glasses and cell phone were completely intact after the 14-foot drop. There was a drag mark on one of his flip flops and a broken strap on another. His money clip, a wedding gift from his wife, is missing. And Rivera’s body was found in an unused meeting room of the hotel; his body had come through a metal roof leaving a gaping hole.

The Netflix show takes you through Rivera’s last day and how the family eventually spotted his car and how his body was found.

His wife Allison is adamant he didn’t kill himself and she said the medical examiner’s office said his shins were broken in a way that wasn’t consistent with his fall.

Eventually, his wife also found a cryptic note with references to the Freemasons taped to his home office computer.

Rivera worked for his friend Frank Porter Stansberry. When his body was found, Stansberry and Associates put a gag order on their employees so that they couldn’t legally talk to anyone about the case.

Allison believes Rey may have stumbled across some information that ultimately led to his death.

His case was ruled “undetermined” and the case remains open.

The new Unsolved Mystery is a modern take on the original show that ran for 11 seasons and 260 episodes chronicling over 1,000 stories, and received six Emmy nominations.