BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a fan of Ravens preseason football, you’re only going to have two games of scrimmage to watch this August, according to reports.
According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the 2020 NFL preseason is being cut in half.
2020 preseason has been cut in half, per source. Post coming at PFT.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020
Weeks 1 and 4 are being eliminated, Florio reports.
The Ravens were scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at home on Week 1 of the preseason, and the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, on Week 4 of the preseason.
The Ravens will open up their schedule on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns.
